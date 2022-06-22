...CODE ORANGE AIR QUALITY ALERT IS IN EFFECT FOR ATLANTA FOR
Wednesday June 22...
The Georgia Department of Natural Resources, Environmental
Protection Division has issued a Code Orange (Unhealthy for
sensitive groups) Air Quality Alert for Atlanta for
Wednesday June 22.
Under Code Orange conditions, the outdoor air quality is likely to
be unhealthy for some people. Children, people who are sensitive to
ozone, and people with heart or lung disease should limit prolonged
outdoor exertion during the late afternoon or early evening when
ozone concentrations are highest.
For additional information on the Air Quality Index, please visit
http://airnow.gov.
Glastonbury's 2022 lineup just may bring our divided world together
The world is a divided, contentious place right now but Britain's biggest music bash appears poised to try to bring people together -- if ever so briefly -- this weekend.
After a two-year break due to the pandemic, massive crowds will return to the fields of the English countryside for the Glastonbury Festival. The diverse lineup of artists performing this year span musical genres and generations.
Billie Eilish, Kendrick Lamar and Paul McCartney will headline the event, while Diana Ross will take the stage for the Sunday Legends slot.
Other artists scheduled to perform include Megan Thee Stallion, Olivia Rodrigo, Pet Shop Boys, St. Vincent, Lorde, The Libertines, Kacey Musgraves, Leon Bridges, Herbie Hancock and dozens more.
A rundown of the performances and times can be found here.
Inside the UK, the festival will broadcast on BBC One, Two, Three and Four. Elsewhere in the world, look for highlights on BBC Music's YouTube channel.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.