Will it be the battle of the streaming services?
The 77th Golden Globe Awards is set to announce its nominees on Monday.
Nominations for the Hollywood Foreign Press Association's annual ceremony, which honors achievement in film and television, are viewed as the unofficial kickoff to awards season.
This time around, streaming giants like Netflix, Amazon, Hulu and the new kid on the block, Apple TV could be the ones to watch.
Movies such as "The Irishman" and "Joker" are expected to nab some mentions. On the television front, the newly returned drama "The Crown" as well as "Fleabag" and "The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel" are favorites to be recognized.
The awards telecast will air at 8 p.m. EST on January 5 on NBC.
