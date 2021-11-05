'Grace and Frankie' staging '9 to 5' reunion with Dolly Parton guest role By Sandra Gonzalez, CNN Nov 5, 2021 2 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email The producers of Netflix's "Grace and Frankie" are not going to let our dreams shatter: Dolly Parton will be joining her "9 to 5" co-stars in the upcoming final season of the show. From Twentieth Century Fox Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save The producers of Netflix's "Grace and Frankie" are not going to let our dreams shatter: Dolly Parton will be joining her "9 to 5" co-stars in the upcoming final season of the show.The streamer announced the guest spot on Friday, tweeting, "It's finally happening: Dolly Parton will appear in the seventh and final season of Grace and Frankie!!!"No details on her role have been made available.Parton and "Grace and Frankie" stars Jane Fonda and Lily Tomlin famously starred in 1980's "9 to 5" together. The first four episodes of the final season of "Grace and Frankie" are available to stream now. The rest of the season will be released at a later date.The-CNN-Wire™ & © 2021 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Cnn Celebrities Dolly Parton Show Broadcasting Events Lily Tomlin Jane Fonda Guest Streamer Producer Shatter More Entertainment Entertainment Rapper Fetty Wap released on bond following drug trafficking charge By Sonia Moghe, CNN 1 hr ago 0 Features The ‘1883’ Poster Teases a Tough Journey in the ‘Yellowstone’ Prequel (PHOTO) Meredith Jacobs, TV Insider 1 hr ago 0 Entertainment 'Grace and Frankie' staging '9 to 5' reunion with Dolly Parton guest role By Sandra Gonzalez, CNN 2 hrs ago 0 Entertainment TV OT: Is TLC the weirdest network on TV? Plus, revisiting the fall's 'Big Leap' into less-'Ordinary' series By Sandra Gonzalez, CNN 2 hrs ago 0 × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Trending Videos Trending Recipes Help Wanted Must Read CAL THOMAS: Youngkin's victory goes beyond Virginia One Man's Opinion: Thank God for Joe Manchin DAVID CARROLL: What I learned from Brian Snitker Obituaries Shirley Andersen Oct 29, 2021 Conyers, GA Mrs. Shirley Margaret Andersen, age 89 of Conyers,… » More Obituaries Latest e-Editions Rockdale Citizen E-Edition To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. To subscribe to the e-edition, click here. Newton Citizen E-Edition To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. To subscribe to the e-edition, click here. Travel Georgia +73 TRAVEL GEORGIA: Take a photo tour of Moultrie and Colquitt County, Georgia Take a photo tour of Moultrie and Colquitt County, Georgia, part of our series "Travel Georgia," exploring places to visit in the state. Click for more. +71 TRAVEL GEORGIA: Take a photo tour of Americus and Sumter, County Georgia In the latest from our series "Travel Georgia," take a photo tour of Americus and Sumter County, Georgia. Click for more. +30 TRAVEL GEORGIA: Take a photo tour of Dawson, Sasser, and Terrell County, Georgia This photo tour of Dawson, Sasser, and Terrell County is part of our Travel Georgia series. Click for more. +62 TRAVEL GEORGIA: Take a photo tour of Sylvester and Worth County, Georgia This photo tour of Sylvester and Worth County is part of our Travel Georgia series. Click for more. Latest Citizen classified ads Furniture HUGE MOVING SALE -NICE FURNITURE: -LEATHER COUCH -LOVE HUGE MOVING SALE -NICE FURNITURE: -LEATHER COUCH -LOVE SE… Full FULL-TIME: LOCAL CLASS A CDL DRIVER CS TRUCK AND TRAILER FULL-TIME: LOCAL CLASS A CDL DRIVER CS TRUCK AND TRAILER,… Car 2013 Chrysler 300 hemi black exterior Black int black 105,000 $25,000 Mileage: 105,000 2013 Chrysler 300 hemi black exterior Black int black 105… » More classified ads Join the Conversation Neuhierl said: I think that there are several areas of need. Not just one. I also think we should proceed by using a consultant and that the Commissioners ha… View more tomgahunter said: You need to be able to pick 5-10 items rather than 1.. You left out Tommy Craig. View more KathyC. said: This is the funniest thing.I have ever read about chronic pain. Yoga doesn't do a thing for the chronic pain caused by Trigeminal Neuralgia (a… View more » More recent comments Latest News The Dutch are masters at taming water. Climate change is teaching them to just let it flood He survived severe Covid-19; now he's getting vaccinated, but losing friends Rapper Fetty Wap released on bond following drug trafficking charge The ‘1883’ Poster Teases a Tough Journey in the ‘Yellowstone’ Prequel (PHOTO) Beijing, set to host Olympics this winter, to get first substantial snow of season Most Popular Articles Images Videos ArticlesFulton County Sheriff's Deputy and her brother killed in her Covington home; husband charged with their murdersBig Payoffs and More Coming in ‘The Curse of Oak Island’ Season 9Conyers Police seek two brothers in armed robberyJudge plays 'Jeopardy!' with prospective jurors in Kyle Rittenhouse trialHEALTH: Protein in the urine should be investigated for a causeGBI investigating officer involved shooting in CovingtonTrick-or-Treat events aplenty in Rockdale, Newton this HalloweenFears, Bryant win seats on Conyers City CouncilA major coastal flood event, similar to a surge from a hurricane, is underway in Charleston, South CarolinaRockdale County Jail Blotter Images Videos Newspaper Ads Trending Recipes Support Local JournalismNow, more than ever, the world needs trustworthy reporting—but good journalism isn’t free. Please support us by subscribing or making a contribution today. Subscribe or contribute
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.