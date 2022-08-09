Hollywood icons joined fans worldwide to mourn the loss of Olivia Newton-John, the Australian singer and "Grease" star, who died Monday at her ranch in Southern California at age 73.

In Los Angeles, fans placed flowers on Newton-John's Hollywood star as those who had worked with her throughout the years shared memories and condolences on social media.

