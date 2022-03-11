...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 AM TO 7 PM EST SATURDAY...
* WHAT...Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph
expected.
* WHERE...Portions of central, east central, north central,
northeast, northwest, southeast and west central Georgia.
* WHEN...From 1 AM to 7 PM EST Saturday.
* IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree
limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.
&&
Grimes and Elon Musk secretly welcomed their second child in December
The little girl was born via surrogate in December last year, Grimes revealed in a wide-ranging interview with Vanity Fair, published on Thursday.
Although the 33-year-old Canadian musician apparently had no intention of announcing the birth of their second child, nicknamed "Y," she shared the news after Vanity Fair journalist Devin Gordon overheard a baby crying.
Musk, 48, has five other children -- twins Griffin and Xavier and triplets Damian, Saxon and Kai -- from a previous marriage.
The couple broke up in September 2021, but Grimes -- born Claire Elise Boucher -- described their relationship status as "very fluid."
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
"There's no real word for it," she told Vanity Fair. "I would probably refer to him as my boyfriend, but we're very fluid. We live in separate houses. We're best friends. We see each other all the time ... We just have our own thing going on, and I don't expect other people to understand it."
On Thursday, Grimes told fans that her Vanity Fair cover story was intended to speak about her work, not to discuss her personal life. "Def held back a lot, contrary 2 headline," she tweeted, adding: "& didn't mean for them 2 find out about my daughter so please respect her privacy as I'd love her to be able to live as private of a life as possible."
She later clarified her relationship status in a separate tweet, saying she and Musk had broken up again since the Vanity Fair article was written, but she added that Musk was "my best friend and the love of my life, and my life and art are forever dedicated to The Mission now, I think Devin wrote that part of the story rly well. "
Sleep is one of the most important and fundamental components of health and wellness, but only around two in three adults report meeting the CDC’s recommendation of 7 or more hours per night. To determine the most sleep-deprived cities in the U.S., researchers calculated each location's prop… Click for more.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.