New Year's Eve 2022 falls on a Saturday meaning you can make the most out of the evening. Whether you plan to watch Georgia in the Peach Bowl or you're looking for a champagne celebration, several venues in Conyers and Covington and the greater Metro-Atlanta area will host New Year's Eve celebrations.
Celebrations in Rockdale and Newton County
The Whistle Post Tavern will host a New Year's celebration with dinner, dancing, a ballon drop and a complimentary champagne toast at midnight. They'll also be showing the Georgia game, kick-off at 7:30 p.m. Call 770-785-5008 to make your reservation.
Coaxum's Low County Cuisine will host a New Year's Eve meal and celebration from 8:30 p.m. to 12:30 a.m. They'll serve a three-course meal including a dessert bar for $87.50. At midnight there will be a champagne toast. Call 770-648-8677 to reserve your table.
The Depot Sports Bar and Grill will host their annual NYE celebration with free entry. There will be drink specials and a live DJ. The party starts at 8 p.m. along with the game.
The Social Goat Tavern will host a celebration with a performance by Amy Rae. Amy Rae is a local country rock singer. Cover for this event is $10. Doors open at 7 p.m. and the band will perform at 9 p.m.
Celebrations in the greater Metro-Atlanta area
For college football fanatics, Ohio State and the University of Georgia will face off in the Chick-fil-a Peach Bowl at Mercedes Benz Stadium in Atlanta on Saturday. Tickets are nearly sold out but still available (starting at a whopping $989). That price point may be understandably out of budget so for those hosting a watch party at home, consider trying out one of these game day recipes.
For a more classic New Year's Eve celebration, consider checking out the Peach Drop Festival at Underground Atlanta. After a three-year COVID-19 hiatus, the city is bringing back its most anticipated New Year's celebration. The festival will be hosted by Atlanta Major Andre Dickens and radio personality Ryan Cameron. They'll be joined by special musical guests So So Def CEO, Jermaine Dupri, Da Brat, Jagged Edge, YoungBloodZ, Drivin' N Cryin' and Blanco Brown. The stage opens at 6 pm, and the peach will drop at midnight. The Peach Drop is free to attend. If you're worried about driving in to town and back, consider booking an overnight stay at one of these downtown Atlanta hotels.
Celebrate NYE Vegas-style at the Battery in Cobb County. The celebration begins at 8 p.m. and will feature casino games, roaming entertainers, food and plenty of opportunities to grab drinks. This event is 21+ up only so plan to leave the kids at home. Each ticket package includes: a champagne toast & balloon drop at midnight, exclusive access to Sports and Social and PBR Atlanta, Vegas style games and entertainers, photo ops in each venue and drink tickets. Ticket packages begin at $75. For more information, visit the event website.
For another family-friendly event, the City of McDonough will host the 10th annual Geranium Drop. Music and entertainment will begin on the Square at 9pm, with a countdown at midnight. For those looking to spend the night, check out one of these convenient McDonough hotels.
Editor's note: this page will update as more celebrations are announced.
