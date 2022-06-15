...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO
8 PM EDT THIS EVENING...
* WHAT...Dangerously hot conditions with heat index values up to
111 expected.
* WHERE...Portions of central, east central, north central,
northeast and southeast Georgia.
* WHEN...From 11 AM this morning to 8 PM EDT this evening.
* IMPACTS...Extreme heat and humidity will significantly
increase the potential for heat related illnesses,
particularly for those working or participating in outdoor
activities.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Afternoon thunderstorms could temper the
heat in some areas today and provide relief earlier than
expected, but questions remain on placement and timing. Continue
to heed all heat-related safety precautions.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.
Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.
&&
Gwyneth Paltrow and Brad Pitt still 'love' each other 25 years after their split
They may have ended their engagement decades ago, but Gwyneth Paltrow and Brad Pitt still have love for each other.
The former couple sat down for a chat that was published on Paltrow's Goop site. In honor of Father's Day, Paltrow brought up her late father, TV director Bruce Paltrow, who died in 2002 after a battle with cancer.
"I'll never forget when we were engaged and he came to me one day, his eyes full of tears, and he said, 'You know, I never really realized what they mean when they say you're gaining a son. Like, I'm gaining a son,'" she said. "What impact did he have on you? Why did you love him, even though we didn't get married, unfortunately."
