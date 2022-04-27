...BORDERLINE HIGH FIRE DANGER CONDITIONS THIS AFTERNOON INTO THE
EVENING FOR PORTIONS OF NORTH AND CENTRAL GEORGIA DUE TO LOW
RELATIVE HUMIDITIES...
Relative Humidities of 15-25 percent are expected for 4 or more
hours this afternoon into the evening. Winds will be light and
generally northeasterly around 5 to 10 MPH.
With limited rainfall yesterday and rapidly drying conditions
this afternoon quickly lowering finer fuel moisture, high fire
danger conditions will be possible from approximately 11 AM
through 8 PM this evening.
Please refer to your local burn permitting authorities
whether you may burn outdoors. If you do burn outside, please use
caution.
Hailey Bieber says she underwent procedure to close hole in her heart after mini-stroke
Hailey Bieber is finally telling fans what led to her hospitalization in March.
The model, who is married to musician Justin Bieber, posted a video to her YouTube channel on Wednesday explaining that she experienced stroke-like symptoms from a blood clot that traveled from a hole in her heart to her brain.
She said that while she was having breakfast with her husband, she began having troubling with her speech and was experiencing numbness in her fingertips. "[It was] definitely the scariest moment of my life," she said.
After undergoing tests at UCLA, doctors told her that she had a patent foramen ovale (PFO), which is a small opening between the two upper chambers of the heart, the right and the left atrium, which is what led to the blood clot traveling from her heart to her brain.
She was hospitalized again to have a procedure done to close the hole, which she says was between 12 and 13 millimeters.
"The biggest thing I feel is I just feel really relieved that we were able to figure everything out, that we were able to get it closed," she said. "That I will be able to just move on from this really scary situation and just live my life."
