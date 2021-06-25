Michael Myers: the essence of evil. No, that's not this season's hottest perfume. It's Laurie Strode's chilling declaration in the new trailer for "Halloween Kills."
The trailer, which you can watch here (unnecessary warning: there's blood!), was released Thursday by Universal Pictures.
In the film, Michael Myers once again escapes death and resumes his murderous rampage ways. But this time, the town, led seemingly by Laurie's granddaughter (Andi Matichak), is ready to band together to stop him.
What took them so long? Who knows. But the film will have Jamie Lee Curtis reprising her iconic role and she will be joined by Judy Greer, Anthony Michael Hall and "The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills" star Kyle Richards.
"Halloween Kills" will be released on October 15.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.