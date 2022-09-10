Harrison Ford makes emotional return to 'Indiana Jones' franchise

Harrison Ford has opened up about reprising his role as Indiana Jones, seen here in 1984's "Indiana Jones and The Temple Of Doom."

 Lucasfilm/Paramount/Kobal/Shutterstock

Indiana Jones, the world's most famous archeologist, is back for his next adventure.

Kathleen Kennedy, the president of Lucasfilm, debuted the first teaser footage for the new, still-untitled film during the studio's presentation at Disney's D23 Expo on Saturday.

Recommended for you

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Trending Videos