Updated: September 14, 2021 @ 1:19 pm
The "Hawkeye" trailer is here to get you in the holiday spirit.
The Marvel series is coming to Disney+ right before Thanksgiving and here's what you need to know.
It stars Jeremy Renner and Hailee Steinfeld and it's the fourth live-action Marvel Studios show to hit the streaming service.
Previous series include "Loki," "The Falcon and the Winter Soldier," and "WandaVision."
"Hawkeye" also stars Vera Farmiga, Fra Fee, Florence Pugh, Tony Dalton, Zahn McClarnon and Alaqua Cox.
The series will premiere on November 24.
tomgahunter
said:
3 members of the BOC are beyond hope. We are now Clayton County
View more
when do we officially merge with Clayton count? Our BOC is totally out of control.
I will be voting for someone who lives in Georgia, Gary Black
