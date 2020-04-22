HBO renews 'Westworld' for season 4

"Westworld's" adventures are not stopping any time soon.
HBO, which like CNN is owned by WarnerMedia, on Wednesday renewed the drama series for a fourth season.
"From the western theme park to the technocratic metropolis of the near future, we've thoroughly enjoyed every twist and turn from the minds of master storytellers Jonathan Nolan and Lisa Joy," said Casey Bloys, president of HBO Programming. "We can't wait to see where their inspired vision takes us next."
"Westworld" is currently airing its third season on HBO.
The show was created for TV by Jonathan Nolan & Lisa Joy. It stars Evan Rachel Wood, Thandie Newton and Jeffrey Wright.
No target date was given for the fourth season.
Season 3 debuted back in March, more than a year and a half after its Season 2 finale aired in June 2018.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.