Heidi Klum says she doesn't have coronavirus

Heidi Klum has been ill but on Tuesday she put everyone's minds to rest. She does not have coronavirus.
The "America's Got Talent" judge fell ill earlier this month. Klum let the world know with a photo of herself laying in the grass on her verified Instagram account.
"Day 14 of staying HOME #covid_19negative," the caption read.
Klum, 46, reportedly went home ill from the set of "America's Got Talent" earlier this month after she began to feel sick.
She later said in an Instagram story that she had attempted to get tested for the coronavirus but had been unable to.
The news that Klum does not have the virus was celebrated on social media.
"Oh thank god," fellow supermodel Naomi Campbell wrote in the comments of Klum's Instagram photo, using praying hand and heart emojis. "I hope your feeling better."
"Modern Family" actor Eric Stonestreet filled in as a guest judge on the show for Klum.
Klum co-stars alongside Simon Cowell, Howie Mandel and Sofia Vergara in the reality competition series hosted by Terry Crews.
CNN's Sandra Gonzalez contributed to this report.
