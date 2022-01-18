Heidi Klum talks $2 million legs By Lisa Respers France, CNN Jan 18, 2022 3 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Heidi Klum's legs may have been insured for more than $2 million, but one is worth more than another.During a recent appearance on "The Ellen DeGeneres Show," the supermodel and TV host/judge explained that she has a huge scar on one of her legs from falling into some glass as a child."Obviously I put so much spray tan on right now you can't see it right now," she said. "But, yeah, one was more expensive than the other one."Klum said she finds the whole insurance thing "weird." "I didn't insure them, by the way," she explained. "It was a client that insured them. It wasn't me."The-CNN-Wire™ & © 2022 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Cnn Heidi Klum Leg Commerce Insurance Tan Tv Supermodel Cable News Network Insure More Entertainment +9 Multimedia featured 8 things medical TV shows get wrong By Charlotte LoBuono Stacker 7 min ago 0 Entertainment 'I'm just so embarrassed': Bono really isn't U2's biggest fan By Hannah Ryan, CNN 1 hr ago 0 Features ‘Raising Dion’ Trailer: Powered People Face Multiple Risks in Season 2 (VIDEO) Meredith Jacobs, TV Insider 1 hr ago 0 Features It’s Vikings vs. the English in the New ‘Vikings: Valhalla’ Trailer (VIDEO) Paige Strout, TV Insider 1 hr ago 0 × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Trending Videos Trending Recipes Help Wanted Must Read DAVID CARROLL: Awaiting the Great Unmasking CAL THOMAS: Politicians and their lying lips One Man's Opinion: We all deserve better Obituaries William Leonard Bill Jones Jan 11, 2022 Conyers, GA William (Bill) Leonard Jones died July 4, 2021, in… » More Obituaries Latest e-Editions Rockdale Citizen E-Edition To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. To subscribe to the e-edition, click here. Newton Citizen E-Edition To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. To subscribe to the e-edition, click here. Latest Citizen classified ads Construction BRIAN'S TREE & HANDYMAN SERVICES •Total Tree Removal •Leaf & BRIAN'S TREE & HANDYMAN SERVICES •Total Tree Removal … Announcements GOLFERS 55 + Established in 1956, the Senior Golfers Association GOLFERS 55 + Established in 1956, the Senior Golfers Asso… Home Furnished room for rent with semi private bath in private Furnished room for rent with semi private bath in private… » More classified ads Join the Conversation tomgahunter said: Nothing wrong with Newton County that 3 BOC resignations won't fix View more Covingtonian said: If after an investigation if all the charges and allegations are factual, in my opinion all 3 deputies should be fired and their certification… View more American said: Did anyone else notice that the higher the vaccination rate, the higher the infection rate? I find it interesting that the county with the hig… View more » More recent comments Latest News ACLU sues on behalf of inmates who say they were given Ivermectin to treat Covid-19 without consent Newton County notified of pending race discrimination lawsuit by former county manager Lloyd Kerr Stevie Wonder tells senators the 'filibuster doesn't work ... why won't you?' 'I'm just so embarrassed': Bono really isn't U2's biggest fan ‘Raising Dion’ Trailer: Powered People Face Multiple Risks in Season 2 (VIDEO) Most Popular Articles Images Videos ArticlesRockdale Sheriff's Office HEAT grant suspendedPair of teens missing since Christmas Eve found in FloridaRivian meeting draws residents seeking answersRockdale Sheriff Levett: HEAT grant to be reinstatedRockdale Public Schools employees to get retention bonus, vaccination incentiveBob Saget's family awaiting medical examiner's report on his cause of deathWarming shelter open in RockdaleRockdale, Newton report few problems from winter stormNewton County Jail BlotterJeremy Kitchens Images Videos Newspaper Ads Trending Recipes Support Local JournalismNow, more than ever, the world needs trustworthy reporting—but good journalism isn’t free. Please support us by subscribing or making a contribution today. Subscribe or contribute Travel Georgia +73 TRAVEL GEORGIA: Take a photo tour of Moultrie and Colquitt County, Georgia Take a photo tour of Moultrie and Colquitt County, Georgia, part of our series "Travel Georgia," exploring places to visit in the state. Click for more. +71 TRAVEL GEORGIA: Take a photo tour of Americus and Sumter, County Georgia In the latest from our series "Travel Georgia," take a photo tour of Americus and Sumter County, Georgia. Click for more. +30 TRAVEL GEORGIA: Take a photo tour of Dawson, Sasser, and Terrell County, Georgia This photo tour of Dawson, Sasser, and Terrell County is part of our Travel Georgia series. Click for more. +62 TRAVEL GEORGIA: Take a photo tour of Sylvester and Worth County, Georgia This photo tour of Sylvester and Worth County is part of our Travel Georgia series. Click for more.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.