...RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 8 PM EDT THIS
EVENING FOR LOW HUMIDITIES AND HIGH WINDS FOR NORTH AND CENTRAL
GEORGIA...
The National Weather Service in Peachtree City has issued a Red
Flag Warning for low relative humidities and high winds, which is
in effect from noon today to 8 PM EDT this evening. The Fire
Weather Watch is no longer in effect.
* Affected Area...North and Central Georgia.
* Timing...This afternoon and evening.
* Winds...Northwest 15 to 20 mph. Frequent gusts between 25 and
30 mph. Some higher winds likely in the northern mountains.
* Relative Humidity...Minimum relative humidities generally in the
upper teens to around 20 percent.
* Impacts...Due to low humidity and high winds in addition to
the dry fuels, any fires that develop will likely spread
rapidly. Outdoor burning is not recommended.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
This warning includes the Chattahoochee and Oconee National
Forests. A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather
conditions are either occurring...or will occur within 24 hours.
Please refer to the local burn permitting authorities on whether
you may burn outdoors. If you do burn outside...use extreme
caution.
Please advise the appropriate officials or fire crews in the
field of the Red Flag Warning.
...WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 8 PM EDT
THIS EVENING...
* WHAT...West to northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35
mph expected.
* WHERE...Portions of east central, north central, northeast and
northwest Georgia.
* WHEN...From noon to 8 PM EDT today.
* IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects.
Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may
result.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.
Here's where you can stream Oscar-nominated movies
While some Oscar-nominated movies are still playing in theaters, odds are if you want to catch up on the nominees, you'll be going to Streaming Land.
Streaming services backed a number of movies that secured key nominations on Feb. 8, in advance of the 94th annual Oscars, which will be televised March 27 on ABC. This means many of them are available to watch now, including "The Power of the Dog," which led among nominated films with 12 nods, and "Coda."
Several best picture nominees are not available for streaming yet, but "Belfast," "Drive My Car" and "Licorice Pizza" can be viewed via digital rental. The same goes for "Dune" and "King Richard," which were featured on HBO Max but have since left the platform. "West Side Story" will soon land on Disney+, as noted below.
For those eager to catch up on the major contenders, here's where you can currently find them:
Netflix
Best picture: "Don't Look Up," "The Power of the Dog."
Best actor and actress: Andrew Garfield ("Tick, Tick ... Boom!"), Olivia Colman ("The Lost Daughter") and Benedict Cumberbatch ("The Power of the Dog").
Best animated movie: "The Mitchells vs. the Machines."
Best international movie: "The Hand of God."
Amazon
Best actor and actress: Javier Bardem and Nicole Kidman ("Being the Ricardos").
Hulu
Best picture: "Nightmare Alley."
Best actress: Kristen Stewart ("Spencer").
Best animated movie: "Flee."
Best documentary: "Summer of Soul" and "Flee."
Disney+
Best picture: "West Side Story"
Best animated movie: "Encanto," "Raya and the Last Dragon" and "Luca."
HBO Max
Best picture: "Nightmare Alley."
Best actress: Jessica Chastain ("The Eyes of Tammy Faye").
Apple TV+
Best picture: "Coda."
Best actor: Denzel Washington ("The Tragedy of Macbeth").
