...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON EST TODAY...
* WHAT...Visibility of one to one quarter mile or less in dense
fog.
* WHERE...Portions of North and Central Georgia.
* WHEN...Until noon EST today.
* IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of
distance ahead of you.
&&
The "How I Met Your Mother" spinoff series for Hulu tells the story of how Sophie, played by Kim Cattrall, meets her son's father.
Cattrall appears in the trailer, saying, "This is the story of how I met your father. It was hard living in the moment in 2022. There was always someplace else you could be. Someone else you could be with."
The show stars Hillary Duff, Christopher Lowell, Francia Raisa, Tom Ainsley, Tien Tran, Suraj Sharma and Josh Peck.
In a press release, the show is described as: "In the near future, Sophie (Hilary Duff) is telling her son the story of how she met his father: a story that catapults us back to the year 2021 where Sophie and her close-knit group of friends are in the midst of figuring out who they are, what they want out of life, and how to fall in love in the age of dating apps and limitless options."
"Screw being mature. We can still make bad choices for a few more years," Duff says in the trailer.
The show will have 10 episodes and premieres on Jan. 18 on Hulu.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.