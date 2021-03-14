How to watch and what to expect at the Grammys tonight

Host Trevor Noah says tonight's Grammys will be different due to the Covid-19 pandemic, but don't expect everyone to be on Zoom.
While most of the show is being kept under wraps, here's what we do know.
Queen Bey leads the way
Beyoncé leads with nine nominations. She could even make Grammy history as the winner of the most Grammys if she wins at least eight. It's also expected to be a big night for Taylor Swift, who is up for album of the year, and she'll also be performing.
Performances
Other performers include Cardi B, BTS, Billie Eilish and Miranda Lambert. These performances will take place in and around the Los Angeles Convention Center.
Presenters
The show is also switching things up when it comes to presenters. This year some of the awards will be presented by bartenders and others who work in music venues that have been affected by the pandemic.
Where to watch
The show will begin airing at 8 p.m. ET on CBS. The show will also stream on Paramount+, YouTube TV, Hulu live TV and The Roku Channel.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.