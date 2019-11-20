The nominations for the 62nd Annual Grammy Awards will be announced Wednesday.
To find out who is in the running you can watch live as some of the noms are announced at 8:20 a.m. ET on "CBS This Morning."
The Recording Academy will also livestream the event on its social media accounts including Twitter and Facebook.
Alicia Keys is set to host the ceremony and will also be on hand to announce some of the nominations.
The Grammys will air live on CBS January 26 from the Staples Center in Los Angeles.
The awards will be presented in 84 categories to honor the best recordings released between October 1, 2018, and August 31.
Check back here later for a list of nominees.