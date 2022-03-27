...RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 8 PM EDT THIS
EVENING FOR LOW HUMIDITIES IN COMBINATION WITH DRY FUELS AND HIGH
WINDS FOR PORTIONS OF NORTH AND CENTRAL GEORGIA...
The National Weather Service in Peachtree City has issued a Red
Flag Warning for low relative humidities and high winds, which is
in effect from noon today to 8 PM EDT this evening.
* Affected Area...Portions of North and Central Georgia
* Timing...This afternoon and evening.
* Winds...Northwest 15 to 20 mph. Frequent gusts between 25 and
30 mph. Some higher winds likely in the northern mountains.
* Relative Humidity...Minimum relative humidities generally in the
upper teens to around 20 percent.
* Impacts...Due to low humidity and high winds in addition to
the dry fuels, any fires that develop will likely spread
rapidly. Outdoor burning is not recommended.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
This warning includes the Chattahoochee and Oconee National
Forests. A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather
conditions are either occurring...or will occur within 24 hours.
Please refer to the local burn permitting authorities on whether
you may burn outdoors. If you do burn outside...use extreme
caution.
Please advise the appropriate officials or fire crews in the
field of the Red Flag Warning.
&&
The 94th Academy Awards will be presented at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles on Sunday.
Wanda Sykes, Amy Schumer and Regina Hall are teaming up to co-host the the event, the first Oscars ceremony with a host since 2018.
Check out the nominees, presenters and how to watch the broadcast below.
Presenters
Rachel Zegler, Halle Berry, Shawn Mendes, Kevin Costner, Lupita Nyong'o, Tyler Perry, Chris Rock, Lily James, Lady Gaga, Jamie Lee Curtis, Samuel L. Jackson, Tiffany Haddish, Bill Murray, DJ Khaled, Tracee Ellis Ross and many more.
The nominees
"The Power of the Dog" leads among nominated films with 12 nods. "Dune" has ten, while "West Side Story" and "Belfast" each have seven. For a refresher on all the nominees, click here.
How to watch
The Academy Awards will broadcast live at 8 p.m. EST on ABC. You can also watch online at ABC.com, streaming options include YouTube TV and Hulu.
