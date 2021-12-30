Ice Cube reveals Chris Tucker turned down $12M for role in 'Friday' sequel

The National Weather Service in Peachtree City has issued a
* Flash Flood Warning for...
Northwestern Greene County in east central Georgia...
Central Wilkes County in east central Georgia...
Northern Morgan County in north central Georgia...
Northern Newton County in north central Georgia...
Rockdale County in north central Georgia...
Walton County in north central Georgia...
Southeastern Oconee County in northeastern Georgia...
Southern Oglethorpe County in northeastern Georgia...
* Until 500 PM EST Thursday.
* At 1051 AM EST, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing
heavy rain across the warned area. Between 1.5 and 4 inches of
rain have fallen. Additional rainfall amounts of 0.5 to 2 inches
are possible in the warned area. Flash flooding is ongoing or
expected to begin shortly.
HAZARD...Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms.
SOURCE...Radar.
IMPACT...Flash flooding of small creeks and streams, urban
areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as
other poor drainage and low-lying areas.
* Some locations that will experience flash flooding include...
Conyers, Monroe, Covington, Washington, Watkinsville, Lexington,
Social Circle, Oxford, Porterdale, Walnut Grove, Crawford,
Rutledge, North High Shoals, Tignall, Bostwick, Woodville,
Between, Good Hope, Bishop and Maxeys.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED
Weather Alert
...The National Weather Service in Peachtree City GA has issued a
Flood Warning for the following rivers in Georgia...
Yellow River near East Lithonia affecting DeKalb and Rockdale
Counties.
For the Yellow River Basin...including East Lithonia...Minor
flooding is forecast.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
...FLOOD WARNING IN EFFECT FROM THIS AFTERNOON THROUGH FRIDAY
AFTERNOON...
* WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast.
* WHERE...Yellow River near East Lithonia.
* WHEN...Until early tomorrow afternoon.
* IMPACTS...At 15 feet, Minor flooding continues and expands further
into the woodlands and fields near the river upstream and
downstream from the gage on Pleasant Hill Road. In Dekalb County...
some flooding of backyards of homes begin on Harmony Hills Drive
and Court. Johnson Creek flowing under Union Grove Road into the
river begins to back up.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 9:02 AM EST Thursday the stage was 10.2 feet and steady.
- Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage
this afternoon to a crest of 14.5 feet this evening. It will
then fall below flood stage tomorrow morning.
- Flood stage is 13 feet.
Weather Alert
...The National Weather Service in Peachtree City GA has issued a
Flood Warning for the following rivers in Georgia...
Yellow River near Conyers below Milstead affecting Newton and
Rockdale Counties.
For the Yellow River Basin...including Conyers below Milstead...
Minor flooding is forecast.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
...FLOOD WARNING IN EFFECT FROM LATE TONIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY
EVENING...
* WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast.
* WHERE...Yellow River near Conyers below Milstead.
* WHEN...From late tonight to late tomorrow evening.
* IMPACTS...At 11 feet, Flood Stage is reached. Minor flooding
begins in the woodlands...fields and pasture along the river
upstream and downstream from the gage on Gees Mill Road in
Rockdale County. Portions of Sockwell Road by the river in Newton
County will be around two feet under water.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 10:30 AM EST Thursday the stage was 7.9 feet and rising.
- Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage
late tonight to a crest of 11.4 feet early tomorrow
afternoon. It will then fall below flood stage tomorrow
afternoon.
- Flood stage is 11 feet.
Weather Alert
...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM EST THIS EVENING...
* WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is possible.
* WHERE...Portions of central Georgia, east central Georgia, north
central Georgia, northeast Georgia, northwest Georgia and west
central Georgia, including the following areas, in central
Georgia, Butts, Jasper and Putnam. In east central Georgia,
Greene, Taliaferro and Wilkes. In north central Georgia, Barrow,
Cherokee, Clayton, Cobb, DeKalb, Douglas, Fayette, Forsyth,
Gwinnett, Hall, Henry, Morgan, Newton, North Fulton, Rockdale,
South Fulton and Walton. In northeast Georgia, Banks, Clarke,
Jackson, Madison, Oconee and Oglethorpe. In northwest Georgia,
Bartow, Carroll, Floyd, Haralson, Paulding and Polk. In west
central Georgia, Coweta, Heard, Meriwether, Pike, Spalding and
Troup.
* WHEN...Until 7 PM EST this evening.
* IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers,
creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations.
Creeks and streams may rise out of their banks. Flooding may occur
in poor drainage and urban areas.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- Areas of heavy rainfall will continue to slowly move across
portions of the area through this afternoon. Additional
rainfall totals of one to two inches with locally higher
amounts are expected on top of already saturated grounds.
Localized flash flooding and quick rises on creeks and
streams is possible through this evening.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Ice Cube (left) reveals Chris Tucker turned down $12M for a role in the 'Friday' sequel. Ice Cube and Tucker starred in the 1995 film "Friday" together.
Ice Cube is explaining why his "Friday" costar Chris Tucker reportedly turned down a hefty paycheck to star in the movie's sequel.
Tucker was offered $12 million, according to Ice Cube, to reprise his role in the movie, which followed the 1995 hit comedy, and two sequels 2000's "Next Friday" and 2002's "Friday After Next."
Ice Cube, who also produced the movies, said Tucker didn't return to play Smokey because of "religious reasons."
"We were ready to pay Chris Tucker $10-12m to do Next Friday but he turned us down for religious reasons. He didn't want to cuss or smoke weed on camera anymore," Ice Cube tweeted. (A fan had asked why Tucker is not in the movies.)
In a recent interview with All Urban Central, Tucker revealed it was because of the weed smoking in the movies.
"Back then, I gotta tell you, one of the reasons why I didn't do the second one was because of the weed," he explained. "Because I said, man, that movie became a phenomenon. I don't want everybody smoking weed -- and I never really told people this because I kind of forgot about it, but it was one of the reasons why I didn't do it. Because I said, 'I don't wanna represent everybody smoking weed.'"
He continued, "And that's one of the reasons why I said 'nah.' I didn't wanna keep doing that character. It probably was good for me because it kept me moving to the next phase and next movies."
Tucker went on to appear in three "Rush Hour" movies, "The Fifth Element" and "Silver Linings Playbook."
