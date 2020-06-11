Rapper Iggy Azalea is the proud mother of a baby boy.
The 30-year-old star -- real name Amethyst Amelia Kelly -- confirmed she had welcomed her first child in a message posted to Instagram on Wednesday.
Taking to her Instagram Stories, she wrote: "I have a son. I kept waiting for the right time to say something but it feels like the more time passes the more I realize I'm always going to feel anxious to share news that giant with the world."
She said that, while she wanted to keep her son's life private, she "wanted to make it clear he is not a secret," adding: "I love him beyond words."
The "Fancy" hitmaker did not share any pictures with her 13.4 million followers or reveal any other details about her child or her journey into motherhood.
CNN has reached out to Azalea's representatives for further comment.
The Australian native has been dating fellow rapper Playboi Carti -- real name Jordan Terrell Carter -- since 2018.
In June 2019 he opened up about their relationship, revealing that they met while he was on tour.
"Once I started talking to her, I just cut off everybody," he told Fader magazine. "It was over with."
