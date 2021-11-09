Impossibly, Billie Eilish might get you into your feelings while counting to the number 2 By Sandra Gonzalez, CNN Nov 9, 2021 2 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Never has counting been so unexpectedly emotional.During her visit to TV's most famous fictional block, Billie Eilish sat down with the Count from "Sesame Street" for a lesson on the number 2 set to the tune of her hit "Happier Than Ever."A warning for those intending to press play below: the song might stir your feelings in a way counting never has before. Oh, what's that on my face? Those are two tears, kids.The-CNN-Wire™ & © 2021 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved. 