Significantly improving upon the 1994 film, "Anne Rice's Interview With the Vampire" does more than just add the late author's name to the title, ambitiously updating the story, introducing a racial component and serving up plenty of sex and gore. Desperate to replace "The Walking Dead," AMC might have completed an improbable baton pass from zombies to another kind of undead.

Although the outlines mirror Rice's gothic novel, the series manages to simultaneously expand upon them as if this were a sort-of sequel and reinvent certain aspects, all while upping the quota on sexuality and violence into tiers occupied by the edgiest premium-TV fare. In that sense, this seems to have been produced at least as much with AMC+ in mind as the linear network AMC.

Recommended for you

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Trending Videos