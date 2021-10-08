...FLASH FLOOD WATCH NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 2 PM EDT THIS AFTERNOON...
The Flash Flood Watch is now in effect for
* Portions of central Georgia, east central Georgia, north central
Georgia and northeast Georgia, including the following areas, in
central Georgia, Baldwin, Jasper, Jones, Putnam, Twiggs and
Wilkinson. In east central Georgia, Glascock, Greene, Hancock,
Jefferson, Taliaferro, Warren, Washington and Wilkes. In north
central Georgia, Barrow, Dawson, Fannin, Forsyth, Gilmer,
Gwinnett, Hall, Lumpkin, Morgan, Newton, Pickens, Rockdale, Union
and Walton. In northeast Georgia, Banks, Clarke, Jackson, Madison,
Oconee, Oglethorpe, Towns and White.
* Until 2 PM EDT this afternoon.
* Rounds of moderate to heavy rain with embedded thunderstorms are
ongoing and expect to continue, especially across eastern GA.
Rainfall totals of two to four inches with isolated pockets of 6
inches will be possible over the already saturated soils across
the watch area. Locally higher amounts will also be possible. The
potential for localized flash flooding and quick rises on rivers
and creeks will continue overnight, given the wet ground and above
normal streamflows across the watch area. Several rivers and
creeks have already responded to previous heavy rainfall.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action
should Flash Flood Warnings be issued.
&&
Issa Rae says she was told to include a White character in her shows to make audiences care
Issa Rae has spoken out about the lack of diversity in TV, revealing that she was once advised to always include a White character in her shows to ensure the project would "blow up."
In an interview with Mic magazine, the 36-year-old actress and producer recalls a conversation she had with a former colleague while working on her 2011 web series "The Misadventures of Awkward Black Girl," which led her to believe that the inclusion of White characters would make her shows more relatable.
"From the jump in creating the show, it was put in my mind that you had to have a White character to be a bridge, and for people to care, for it to get awards, for it to be considered worthy of the television canon," she told the magazine.
According to Rae, the colleague said: "Girl, if you want this sh*t to set off to the next level, you got to put a White character in there, then White people will care about it, then NPR is going to write about your sh*t, and it'll blow up."
She used the same approach when she embarked on a career in television in 2016 with her critically acclaimed HBO comedy series "Insecure." HBO, like CNN, is owned by WarnerMedia.
Early seasons of the Black woman-centered show featured the character Freida, a White co-worker of Rae's character, Issa Dee.
Rae told Mic that she then "started actively resisting" the temptation to include another White character, so when her character quit her job in the show, she decided that she no longer wanted Freida to have a recurring role.
"And I was like, F**k no! This is not a show about Freida!" Rae recalled. "I realized, 'Oh my gosh, our show is just about Black characters now in the most refreshing way.'"
"I hope that not having to think of an audience that isn't us -- and being okay with that -- is passed on. I want people to know we are enough."
The show has since earned 11 Emmy nominations and one Emmy win, and won three NAACP image awards.
