...FROST ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 2 AM TO 10 AM EDT
SUNDAY...
* WHAT...Temperatures in the mid 30s will result in frost
formation.
* WHERE...Portions of central, east central, north central,
northeast, northwest and west central Georgia.
* WHEN...From 2 AM to 10 AM EDT Sunday.
* IMPACTS...Frost could kill sensitive outdoor vegetation if
left uncovered.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold.
&&
Jack White surprises fans by turning Detroit show into his wedding
Jack White's fans were treated to an unexpected surprise on Friday at a concert in Detroit, where the singer-songwriter pulled out a ring and proposed to his girlfriend Olivia Jean.
The rocker, best known for being one half of The White Stripes, seemingly confirmed the news on Instagram with a photo of him and Jean on stage. The sold-out show at the Masonic Temple in White's hometown was the first stop on his "Supply Chain Issues" tour.
During the concert, White brought Jean, who is a singer and the opening act, on stage for a duet of the White Stripes' 2001 "Hotel Yorba," according to The Detroit News. Jean had performed solo but is also lead singer of The Black Belles.
After introducing her to the crowd as his girlfriend, White then presented a ring and asked her to marry him.
The engagement was brief, as a small group -- including White's mother, Jean's father and an officiant -- quickly gathered on stage to make the marriage official.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
With the wedding complete, White resumed performing and finished the 90-minute concert.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.