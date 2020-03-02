James Lipton, the creator and longtime host of "Inside the Actors Studio," has died, according to a statement from Ovation TV.
He was 93.
"We'll miss him dearly, but we wish him peace as he arrives at those pearly gates," a tweet from the network read, a reference to Lipton's frequent question to guests at the end of his interviews on "Inside The Actors Studio."
This story is developing and will be updated.
