Jane Campion scores her second best director Oscar nomination, making history

The director on Tuesday scored the second best director Oscar nomination of her career, entering the history books in the process.
Campion, who was nominated for her film "Power of the Dog," is the first woman to ever be nominated twice in the category. Her first nomination was for the 1993 film "The Piano." That same year, she won an Oscar for best screenplay for the same movie.
When Campion earned her first nomination, she was only the second woman ever nominated in the category. The first was Lina Wertmüller, nominated for 1976′s "Seven Beauties."
In recent years, women have been better represented in the category. Last year was the first time two women -- Emerald Fennell ("Promising Young Woman") and Chloé Zhao ("Nomadland") -- were nominated in the category in the same year. Zhao ultimately took home the trophy.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Other woman nominated in the category include Sofia Coppola ("Lost in Translation"), Greta Gerwig (2017′s "Lady Bird") and Kathryn Bigelow ("The Hurt Locker"), the first woman ever to win best director.
This year, Campion faces off in the category against Kenneth Branagh ("Belfast"), Ryusuke Hamaguchi ("Drive My Car"), Paul Thomas Anderson ("Licorice Pizza") and Steven Spielberg ("West Side Story").
Spielberg previously beat out Campion in this category in 1994 with his win for "Schindler's List."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.