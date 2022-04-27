...BORDERLINE HIGH FIRE DANGER CONDITIONS THIS AFTERNOON INTO THE
EVENING FOR PORTIONS OF NORTH AND CENTRAL GEORGIA DUE TO LOW
RELATIVE HUMIDITIES...
Relative Humidities of 15-25 percent are expected for 4 or more
hours this afternoon into the evening. Winds will be light and
generally northeasterly around 5 to 10 MPH.
With limited rainfall yesterday and rapidly drying conditions
this afternoon quickly lowering finer fuel moisture, high fire
danger conditions will be possible from approximately 11 AM
through 8 PM this evening.
Please refer to your local burn permitting authorities
whether you may burn outdoors. If you do burn outside, please use
caution.
The actor posted a message to his Instagram writing, "Hey y'all! I want to thank everyone for the outpouring of love. I'm definitely on the mend and hoping to return to filming later this week. I'm so lucky to have had the best care and be surrounded by people who love me. So grateful for everyone."
His former "Supernatural" co-star, Jensen Ackles had revealed the news with Padalecki's permission over the weekend.
"I don't know if you guys know what's going on," Ackles said of Padalecki. "He was in a very bad car accident. He wasn't driving, he was in the passenger seat, and he's lucky to be alive.
Padalecki was supposed to attend the event as well over the weekend.
"He's home recovering, which the fact that he's not in a hospital right now is blowing my mind because I saw the car," Ackles added.
Padalecki and Ackles starred as on-screen brothers on "Supernatural" between 2005 and 2020.
