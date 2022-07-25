Actor Jason Momoa was involved in a traffic collision with a motorcyclist on Sunday morning near Calabasas, California, according to the California Highway Patrol (CHP).
The rider, identified as Vitaliy Avagimyan, "was riding his motorcycle westbound on Old Topanga Road, when his motorcycle crossed over the double yellow lines into the eastbound lanes, directly into the path of Jason Momoa's vehicle," CHP said in a statement.
"Mr. Avagimyan and his motorcycle collided with the left front of Mr. Momoa's vehicle. As a result of this collision, Mr. Avagimyan was ejected from his motorcycle," the press release reads. "After the collision, Mr. Momoa exited his vehicle to assisted Mr. Avagimyan and was able to flag down passing motorist to call 9-1-1."
Avagimyan was taken to a local hospital for minor, non-life threatening injuries while the "Aquaman" and "Game of Thrones" actor, who was driving a 1970 Oldsmobile, was not injured, according to CHP.
CNN has contacted a representative for Momoa for comment.
Momoa is himself an avid motorcyclist. In a 2021 interview with GQ, he listed Harley-Davidson bikes as one of the 10 things he could not live without.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
"I love them," Momoa said. "They're my favorite. Greatest bikes in the world."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.