Jay Leno recovering from burn injuries

Jay Leno, here in 2019, is recovering from burn injuries.

 Reinhold Matay/AP

Jay Leno is recovering from burn injuries following a gasoline fire, according to a statement from the hospital where he is getting treatment.

Aimee Bennett, a spokesperson at the Grossman Burn Center in Los Angeles, told CNN that Leno was in stable condition, being treated for "burns that he received to his face and hands from a gasoline accident in his garage over the weekend."

CNN's Jason Kravarik contributed to this report.

