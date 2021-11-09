Jeff Bezos has fun with girlfriend's Leonardo DiCaprio moment By Lisa Respers France, CNN Nov 9, 2021 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Watch out, Leonardo DiCaprio as Jeff Bezos may have a special delivery for you.The mega-mogul had a funny response to Variety tweeting a video from their editor Marc Malkin showing DiCaprio chatting with Jeff Bezos and his girlfriend Lauren Sanchez at the LACMA Art + Film Gala."In it, Sanchez appears to be looking adoringly at DiCaprio while Bezos stands at her side. The internet was all over it, dubbing DiCaprio "Mr. Steal Your Girl" and having some fun with the footage.Bezos decided to play along as well.He tweeted a photo of him posing with a red sign which read "Danger! Steep cliff fatal drop." "Leo, come over here, I want to show you something...," the tweet read.Of course Bezos was joking about possibly making DiCaprio one of "The Departed."Your move, Leo.The-CNN-Wire™ & © 2021 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved. 