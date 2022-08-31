Jeff Garlin as Murray Goldberg, Sean Giambrone as Adam Goldberg, Hayley Orrantia as Erica Goldberg, Wendi McLendon-Covey as Beverly Goldberg, Troy Gentile as Barry Goldberg and George Segal as Pops Solomon in "The Goldbergs."
Bob D'Amico/Disney General Entertainment Content/Getty Images
When "The Goldbergs" returns to ABC in September for its 10th season, patriarch Murray Goldberg, played by Jeff Garlin will be missing.
Scott Everett White/ABC/Getty Images
When "The Goldbergs" returns to ABC in September for its 10th season, one character will be missing.
Co-showrunner Alex Barnow told EW patriarch Murray Goldberg, played by Jeff Garlin, will have died when the new season begins and newly wed characters Erica (Hayley Orrantia) and Geoff (Sam Lerner) will have their first child.
"This is going to be a family that has not reconciled the fact that their father's gone but has sort of moved on and has dealt with a lot of that," Barnow said. "So we're starting with optimism about a baby coming and looking forward to the future. It's an opportunity for this interesting emotional basis for the way people are behaving."
Garlin, who is also known as one of the stars of "Curb Your Enthusiasm," left "The Goldbergs" last December.
Co-showrunner Chris Bishop also talked to EW about the show's pivot.
"It honestly feels like a huge reboot for us," Bishop said. "So we have tons of momentum rolling into this new season."
George Segal, who played Albert "Pops" Solomon on the show, died in 2021 following complications from bypass surgery.
