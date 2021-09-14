Jennifer Aniston wishes her next love is 'not necessarily somebody in the industry' By Lisa Respers France, CNN Sep 14, 2021 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Jennifer Aniston is hoping the next person she gets involved with doesn't do what she does."The Morning Show" star talked to People TV about romance while promoting her show's new season and about whether relationships between non-celebs and celebs could work."Absolutely. I mean, it's happened," Aniston said. "That's what I'm sort of hoping for is not necessarily somebody in the industry itself."But where might she find someone like that? Aniston, who was formerly married to fellow actors Brad Pitt and Justin Theroux, told People in June that she has no desire to be on a dating app."I'm going to just stick to the normal ways of dating," she said. "Having someone ask you out. That's the way I would prefer it."The-CNN-Wire™ & © 2021 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Cnn Celebrities Jennifer Aniston Show Broadcasting Events Industry Brad Pitt People Tv Cable News Network Morning Show Justin Theroux More Entertainment Entertainment Jennifer Aniston wishes her next love is 'not necessarily somebody in the industry' By Lisa Respers France, CNN 1 hr ago 0 News ASK AMY: Roommate feels litter-boxed in Alice Queen 11 hrs ago 0 News featured CAL THOMAS: Accepting Pelosi's challenge By Cal Thomas 11 hrs ago 0 News HEALTH: Post-COVID natural immunity has its limits Alice Queen 11 hrs ago 0 × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Trending Videos Trending Recipes Help Wanted Must Read One Man's Opinion: Taking stock in Stockbridge DAVID CARROLL: Readers speak out on 2024 presidential election CAL THOMAS: Accepting Pelosi's challenge Obituaries Emily 'Grace' Fowler Sep 10, 2021 Social Circle, GA Emily 'Grace' Fowler, age 18 of Social Circl… Eleanor Sally Hinkle Sep 7, 2021 Conyers, GA Eleanor Nadine 'Sally' Hinkle, age 90 of Conyers, … » More Obituaries Latest e-Editions Rockdale Citizen E-Edition To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. To subscribe to the e-edition, click here. Newton Citizen E-Edition To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. To subscribe to the e-edition, click here. Travel Georgia +73 TRAVEL GEORGIA: Take a photo tour of Moultrie and Colquitt County, Georgia Take a photo tour of Moultrie and Colquitt County, Georgia, part of our series "Travel Georgia," exploring places to visit in the state. Click for more. +71 TRAVEL GEORGIA: Take a photo tour of Americus and Sumter, County Georgia In the latest from our series "Travel Georgia," take a photo tour of Americus and Sumter County, Georgia. Click for more. +30 TRAVEL GEORGIA: Take a photo tour of Dawson, Sasser, and Terrell County, Georgia This photo tour of Dawson, Sasser, and Terrell County is part of our Travel Georgia series. Click for more. +62 TRAVEL GEORGIA: Take a photo tour of Sylvester and Worth County, Georgia This photo tour of Sylvester and Worth County is part of our Travel Georgia series. Click for more. We've made this article available without a subscription as a public service. Now, more than ever, the world needs trustworthy reporting—but good journalism isn’t free. Please support us by subscribing or contributing today. Latest Citizen classified ads Other BUYING HOMES FOR CASH BUYING HOMES FOR CASH Any Condition No Closing Cost No Re… Garage Conyers, 30094 Multi-Family Yard Sale on Friday/Saturday September 17th & Conyers, 30094 Multi-Family Yard Sale on Friday/Saturday … Roommates ROOM FOR RENT $120 ROOM FOR RENT $120 dep./$120/wk. All utilities included. … » More classified ads Join the Conversation tomgahunter said: 3 members of the BOC are beyond hope. We are now Clayton County View more tomgahunter said: when do we officially merge with Clayton count? Our BOC is totally out of control. View more tomgahunter said: I will be voting for someone who lives in Georgia, Gary Black View more » More recent comments Latest News They wanted a new life in America. Instead they were killed by the US military Volunteers needed for Newton Rivers Alive Most in the developed world think the US is doing a bad job on climate, Pew poll finds Where are the Taliban's missing leaders? Rumors swirl over fate of two top officials Jennifer Aniston wishes her next love is 'not necessarily somebody in the industry' Most Popular Articles Images Videos ArticlesHEALTH: Suspicious interaction during colonoscopy should prompt reportRECIPE: Poor Man's Apple CobblerCovington, Newton County and other property owners awarded damages in rails-to-trails land takingConyers man charged with murder in New York CityA simple, savory appetizerMule-drawn wagon carries Oxford's former superintendent to his final resting placeTwo arrested after shots fired in Faircliff Drive areaRockdale County Jail BlotterAlcovy teacher suspended pending investigation of use of the N-wordThree injured in Rockdale night club shooting Sunday night Images Videos Newspaper Ads Trending Recipes Support Local JournalismNow, more than ever, the world needs trustworthy reporting—but good journalism isn’t free. Please support us by subscribing or making a contribution today. Subscribe or contribute
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.