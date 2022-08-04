Jennifer Coolidge says playing Stifler's mom in 'American Pie' helped her sex life

Actress Jennifer Coolidge, seen here attending the world premiere of "Like a Boss" at the SVA Theatre in January 2020, recently opened up about her role in cult teen comedy "American Pie."

 Evan Agostini/Invision/AP

Jennifer Coolidge says her memorable role in raunchy teen comedy "American Pie" came with benefits -- and she's not talking about her residual checks.

The actress, who played Jeanine Stifler (better known as Stifler's mom) in the movie, told Variety that she "got a lot of sexual action from 'American Pie.'"

