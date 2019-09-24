Who is going to get Jennifer Lawrence that weighted blanket?
The actress has her bridal registry picks on Amazon for everyone to see.
"Planning a wedding is so exciting, but it can be overwhelming," her statement on the registry says.
"For anyone else needing a little inspiration, I thought it would be fun to collaborate with Amazon to share a few of my favorite registry wish-list items. It's so easy, and you can find everything you need all in one place."
The well known wine lover also talks about how she loves to host folks so she's looking for things like wine glasses, a carafe and a marble cheese slicer to help make that easier.
She's also looking to receive items including a Yeti cooler, a pasta machine and a yoga mat.
The "Hunger Games" star confirmed her engagement to boyfriend, art dealer Cooke Maroney, in February.
The pair sparked speculation recently that they had quietly married after they were spotted at the New York City Marriage Bureau.
In June, Lawrence opened up about falling in love with Maroney on the podcast "NAKED With Catt Sadler."
"I definitely wasn't at a place where I was like, 'I'm ready to get married,' " she said. "I just met Cooke and I wanted to marry him."