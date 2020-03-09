Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez trade places in viral TikTok challenge

Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez switch clothes in the latest social media craze, the Flip the Switch Challenge.
Rodriguez films the two standing before a mirror, as Lopez starts to dance to Drake's "Nonstop," while wearing a skintight white dress with an open back.
Then the "switch" is flipped, the two switch outfits, with Lopez landing in a suit and sunglasses while Rodriguez dons the tight dress.
Lopez posted the video to TikTok on Sunday, also adding it to her Instagram Stories.
"Wait for it," she wrote in the caption.
Rodriguez also posted the clip to Twitter, saying the two were did the challenge late a night.
Over the weekend, Senator Elizabeth Warren took part in the Flip the Switch Challenge on "Saturday Night Live" with Kate McKinnon.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.