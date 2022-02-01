Lopez talked to People magazine about how she's "never been better."
She credits part of her happiness to reuniting with Affleck. The two were previously engaged to back in 2002 before they split in 2004.
Both went on to marry others and have kids, before finding themselves single and reuniting last year.
The "Marry Me" star sounds thrilled about it.
"I feel so lucky and happy and proud to be with him," Lopez told People. ""It's a beautiful love story that we got a second chance."
With age comes wisdom and Lopez said the couple is more protective of their relationship this time than back in the day when everything they did became tabloid fodder.
"We both were like, 'Wow, we're so happy and we don't want any of that to come into play again,'" she said. "We're older now, we're smarter, we have more experience, we're at different places in our lives, we have kids now, and we have to be very conscious of those things. We're so protective because it is such a beautiful time for all of us."
Lopez said she can teach her children that "real love exists" and "Some things can be forever, but it doesn't mean they just have a straight line."
And it sounds like she thinks Affleck is that forever.
"To see the person, the human being, the man that he is today, the father that he is today, the partner that he is — he is so everything I always knew he was and wanted to be," she said.
