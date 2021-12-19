Jennifer Lopez says she's not upset over Ben Affleck's comments regarding his ex-wife Jennifer Garner By Chloe Melas, CNN Dec 19, 2021 2 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Jennifer Lopez has nothing but love for Ben Affleck.The singer, actress and entrepreneur told People Magazine she is not bothered by the comments her boyfriend made about being "trapped" in his marriage to Jennifer Garner."This story is simply not true," Lopez said. "It is not how I feel." Adding, "I couldn't have more respect for Ben as a father, a co-parent, and a person." Garner and Affleck were married for 10 years and called it quits in 2018. Affleck was engaged to Lopez before he married Garner and went on to have three children with her.Affleck has received criticism for an interview he gave to Howard Stern, in which he said he felt "trapped" in his marriage to Garner, which drove him to drink alcohol. Affleck tried to clarify his comments in an interview with Jimmy Kimmel saying his words had been manipulated."[It] made me out to be the worst, most insensitive, stupid awful guy." Adding, "I would never want my kids to think I would ever say a bad word about their mom."The-CNN-Wire™ & © 2021 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved. Tags Cnn Ben Affleck Celebrities Jennifer Garner Jennifer Lopez 