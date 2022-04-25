Sun and clouds mixed. High 84F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph..
Jared Padalecki is recovering after a car accident, according to his former "Supernatural" co-star, Jensen Ackles.
Ackles revealed the news with Padalecki's permission, he said, while at a fan event in New Jersey over the weekend. Video of his remarks was shared on social media.
"I don't know if you guys know what's going on," Ackles said of Padalecki. "He was in a very bad car accident. He wasn't driving, he was in the passenger seat, and he's lucky to be alive.
CNN has reached out to Padalecki's representative for comment.
"He's home recovering, which the fact that he's not in a hospital right now is blowing my mind because I saw the car," Ackles added.
Padalecki took to Twitter to apologize for missing the event but did not mention the accident.
Padalecki and Ackles starred as on-screen brothers on "Supernatural" between 2005 and 2020.
