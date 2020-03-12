Jerry Seinfeld has canceled his weekend performances at the Beacon Theatre in New York City due to the coronavirus outbreak.
The comic said he's postponing until a time in the future when ticketholders "can relax and enjoy it a lot more."
"I am postponing my shows this weekend at @beacontheatre, in NYC," he announced on Instagram. "Let's do this another time when we can relax and enjoy it a lot more."
He also told fans to "hold onto your tickets" and that he would be announcing new dates for the shows.
"A rescheduled date will be announced shortly," he added. "Refunds if necessary at point of purchase. Sorry for any inconvenience. Stay well."
Seinfeld has not yet announced the status of upcoming shows he has scheduled in Las Vegas and Atlantic City, along with other stops throughout the United States.
The comedian is the latest in a line of performers and scheduled productions taking precautions during the coronavirus outbreak.
Coachella and Stagecoach are being rescheduled due to COVID-19 concerns. Shows including "Live with Kelly and Ryan," "The Tameron Hall Show" and "The View," will not have studio audiences in attendance, Walt Disney Television announced Wednesday.
