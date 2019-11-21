"Jersey Shore" star Angelina Pivarnick married her fiancé Chris Larangeira on Wednesday in a lavish New Jersey wedding.
Pivarnick's costars Jenni "JWoww" Farley, Nicole "Snooki" Polizzi and Deena Cortese were all bridesmaids, and cast members Mike "The Situation" Sorrentino, Pauly "DJ Pauly D" DelVecchio, Vinny Guadagnino and Ronnie-Ortiz-Magro were all in attendance at the Park Château Estate & Gardens in East Brunswick, according to Entertainment Tonight.
The couple has been together for over two years, and got engaged in January 2018.
Pivarnick's wedding planning had been teased in a trailer for next season of "Jersey Shore: Family Vacation." The reality star is shown trying on wedding gowns and partying at her bachelorette party with the cast in New Orleans.
"If I'm DJing her wedding, I'm not giving her the divorce party for free," DelVecchio, a DJ, joked. "She has to pay me for both."
PIvarnick had told People in 2018 that this was her third go at an engagement.
"This is my third engagement. Third time's a charm!" she said. "I did not think I was going to get engaged again after my last engagement. It was toxic and it was terrible. But last summer, I went out to some big pool party in a backyard. I had known Chris for 14 years and he says the reason he never hit on me was because I always had a boyfriend. We both worked in the mall when we were younger, and he says he used to see me walk past with a different boyfriend every week. But he asked me to come to this pool party and I went. We started hanging out from there and we've been together ever since."
In July, Pivarnick celebrated their two-year anniversary on Instagram.
"Happy two year anniversary to my better half @chris_e_piss_e two years of craziness with you," she captioned a slideshow of photos of the couple. "Even though you drive me insane u are my best friend and the way you love our animals makes me love u even more. Happy 2 years babe."