...HIGH FIRE DANGER CONDITIONS THIS AFTERNOON INTO THE EVENING
FOR NORTH AND CENTRAL GEORGIA DUE TO LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITIES...
Relative Humidities of 25 percent or less can be expected for
4 or more hours this afternoon into the evening . Winds will be
northwest at 7 to 12 MPH with gusts up to 17 MPH possible this
afternoon.
With dry fuels, high fire danger conditions can be expected.
Please refer to your local burn permitting authorities
whether you may burn outdoors. If you do burn outside,
use extreme caution.
Jessica Chastain used her Oscars speech to support the LGBTQ+ community
Jessica Chastain won the best actress Oscar Sunday night for "The Eyes of Tammy Faye" and used the moment to highlight an issue close to the heart of the woman she portrayed.
Chastain took up the mantle of Tammy Faye Bakker Messner, the late TV evangelist who would later become a champion for the LGBTQ+ community, saying "We're faced with discriminatory and bigoted legislation that is sweeping our country, with the only goal of further dividing us."
Chastain went on to mention "the violence and hate crimes being perpetuated on innocent civilians all over the world."
"In times like this, I think of Tammy and I'm inspired by her radical acts of love," Chastain said. "I'm inspired by her passion. I see it as a guiding principle that leads us forward, and it connects us all in the desire that we want to be accepted for who we are, accepted for who we love, and to live a life without the fear of violence or terror."
It was the first Academy Award win for Chastain.
Messner died in 2007 following a more than decade long battle with cancer. She was 65.
