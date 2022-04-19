...HIGH FIRE DANGER CONDITIONS THIS AFTERNOON INTO THE EARLY
EVENING FOR NORTH AND CENTRAL GEORGIA DUE TO LOW RELATIVE
HUMIDITIES AND STRONG WINDS...
Relative Humidities of 25 percent or less can be expected for 4
or more hours this afternoon. In additiona, winds will be
northwest at 10 to 20 MPH with gusts to 25 MPH.
With dry fuels, high fire danger conditions can be expected.
Please refer to your local burn permitting authorities
whether you may burn outdoors. If you do burn outside,
use extreme caution.
Jessica Simpson opens up about her 100-pound weight loss
"I believe in setting small goals for yourself because in my life and how I've done it, there's easy ways to throw in the towel and just feel like it's impossible," Simpson said. "So the small goals for me are what helped me achieve the main goal."
"Hard work, determination, self love," the caption continued. "I enjoyed a good proud cry today."
On the show, she said "being in a bikini was never my goal" -- but she was very proud of herself.
Simpson said she picks up a lot of weight while pregnant, which is what happened while she was carrying her now 3-year-old daughter Birdie.
"I celebrate pregnancy, but this last pregnancy was really hard for me," Simpson said. "I don't know if it was because I was older, hormones and all kinds of stuff, but whoa, Birdie gave me a brutal stretch."
