Jessie J sounds like she is really, really in love.
The singer performed recently at the Troubadour in Los Angeles and debuted a new song.
Video from the performance shows the "Bang Bang" singer forgetting the words to the song and calling for her phone to be brought so she can read them off a file there.
The lyrics include "Let's be still, just stay calm, so we're not rushing what we are / Pressure on, just have fun / It's not a race, no need to run / If it's forever / Let's just simply be in love."
And while she doesn't call his name in the song, plenty of people believe the inspiration is her boyfriend, actor Channing Tatum.
The pair have been dating since late last year and in June she told The Times newspaper she and Tatum "got photographed before our relationship was even a thing and that created such pressure."
"We've needed time to get to know each other," she said. "We've just had our first holiday together, which was wonderful, but that's all I'm saying."
Tatum and actress Jenna Dewan announced their split in April 2018 after nearly nine years of marriage. They have a daughter, Everly.