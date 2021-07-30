...CODE ORANGE AIR QUALITY ALERT IS IN EFFECT FOR ATLANTA FOR
Friday July 30...
The Georgia Department of Natural Resources, Environmental
Protection Division has issued a Code Orange (Unhealthy for
sensitive groups) Air Quality Alert for Atlanta for
Friday July 30.
Under Code Orange conditions, the outdoor air quality is likely to
be unhealthy for some people. Children, people who are sensitive to
ozone, and people with heart or lung disease should limit prolonged
outdoor exertion during the late afternoon or early evening when
ozone concentrations are highest.
For additional information on the Air Quality Index, please visit
http://airnow.gov.
Weather Alert
...HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM EDT THIS EVENING...
...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM TO 8 PM EDT SATURDAY...
* WHAT...For the first Heat Advisory today, heat index values up
to 105. For the second Heat Advisory Saturday, heat index
values up to 105 expected.
* WHERE...Portions of east central, north central, northeast and
west central Georgia.
* WHEN...For the first Heat Advisory, until 8 PM EDT this
evening. For the second Heat Advisory, from 11 AM to 8 PM EDT
Saturday.
* IMPACTS...Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat
illnesses to occur.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.
Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.
&&
Jodie Whittaker, the first female Doctor, will step down from 'Doctor Who' next year
The 39-year-old British actress made history in 2017 when her appointment as the TARDIS-traveling Time Lord was revealed.
The BBC said Thursday that she will be bowing out of the show after season 13 -- due to air on BBC America later this year -- and "in a trio of specials, culminating in an epic blockbuster to air in autumn 2022 as part of the BBC's centenary celebrations."
Chris Chibnall, who succeeded Steven Moffat in 2016 as "Doctor Who" showrunner and cast Whittaker in the lead role, is also departing.
Commenting on her decision to step down, Whittaker said her time on the show was "the best job I have ever had."
"In 2017 I opened my glorious gift box of size 13 shoes. I could not have guessed the brilliant adventures, worlds and wonders I was to see in them," she said in a statement.
"My heart is so full of love for this show, for the team who make it, for the fans who watch it and for what it has brought to my life. And I cannot thank Chris enough for entrusting me with his incredible stories. We knew that we wanted to ride this wave side by side and pass on the baton together."
She added: "So here we are, weeks away from wrapping on the best job I have ever had. I don't think I'll ever be able to express what this role has given me. I will carry the Doctor and the lessons I've learnt forever."
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Whittaker is the show's 13th Doctor and the latest in a new generation of Doctors that has included Christopher Ecclestone, David Tennant, Matt Smith and Peter Capaldi.
When she succeeded Capaldi in one of the most sought-after roles in TV, she described her casting as "completely overwhelming; as a feminist, as a woman, as an actor, as a human."
According to Chibnall, the pair made "a 'three series and out' pact" when he hired Whittaker and "our shift is done." He had previously worked with Whittaker on the acclaimed ITV drama "Broadchurch."
"So now our shift is done, we're handing back the TARDIS keys," he said in the BBC statement. "Jodie's magnificent, iconic Doctor has exceeded all our high expectations."
The BBC has yet to announce who will replace Whittaker in the leading role.
