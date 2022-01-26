John Krasinski will direct Steve Carell in upcoming movie 'If' By Marianne Garvey Jan 26, 2022 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save They've left Dunder Mifflin behind, but not each other.John Krasinski will direct his former "The Office" costar Steve Carell in his new movie, "If."The movie is a tale about "a child's journey to rediscover their imagination," reports Deadline, and will be directed, written and produced by Krasinski. Krasinski took to social media Tuesday with the news, adding a series of photos of Carell, along with Ryan Reynolds, Phoebe Waller-Bridge, Louis Gossett Jr., Fiona Shaw, Alan Kim and Cailey Fleming."Ah, what if one day I could assemble my dream cast? What ... IF," he wrote. The movie will mark the duo's first professional collaboration since "The Office.""The Office" debuted in 2005 and ran until 2013 and also starred Mindy Kaling, Rainn Wilson, B.J. Novak, Angela Kinsey and Jenna Fischer."If" is scheduled to be released on Nov. 17, 2023.The-CNN-Wire™ & © 2022 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Cnn Celebrities John Krasinski Steve Carell Arts And Entertainment Movies Movie Show Cinema If Deadline The Office More Entertainment Entertainment John Krasinski will direct Steve Carell in upcoming movie 'If' By Marianne Garvey 1 hr ago 0 Entertainment David Letterman set to appear on 'Late Night' for show's 40th anniversary By Marianne Garvey 1 hr ago 0 Entertainment 'The Book of Boba Fett' takes a detour into its 'Mandalorian' origins By Brian Lowry, CNN 2 hrs ago 0 News HEALTH SCORES: Jan. 19 - Jan. 24 By Alice Queen 2 hrs ago 0 × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Trending Videos Trending Recipes Help Wanted Must Read LETTER TO THE EDITOR: Cherokee Run, horse park a 'blessing and a curse' One Man's Opinion: How media bias helps no one DAVID CARROLL: You don’t want to peak too early Obituaries Addison Mullins Jan 23, 2022 Conyers, GA Mr. Addison Wayne Mullins of Conyers, GA passed aw… » More Obituaries Latest e-Editions Rockdale Citizen E-Edition To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. To subscribe to the e-edition, click here. Newton Citizen E-Edition To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. To subscribe to the e-edition, click here. Latest Citizen classified ads Construction BRIAN'S TREE & HANDYMAN SERVICES •Total Tree Removal •Leaf & BRIAN'S TREE & HANDYMAN SERVICES •Total Tree Removal … Announcements GOLFERS 55 + Established in 1956, the Senior Golfers Association GOLFERS 55 + Established in 1956, the Senior Golfers Asso… Home Furnished room for rent with semi private bath in private Furnished room for rent with semi private bath in private… » More classified ads Join the Conversation Henry S said: Rockdale is using the same con Newton County was forced to move to regular election. Only County workers will vot to approve this theft. View more tomgahunter said: The 400 votes that Sanders won by will cost Newton County's taxpayers $3,000,000. Hope the 3 no votes are sued individually View more tomgahunter said: Nothing wrong with Newton County that 3 BOC resignations won't fix View more » More recent comments Latest News Be a champion for the underdogs: 12 tips for helping homeless pets, rescues and shelters US government fails when it comes to tobacco reduction, American Lung Association report say John Krasinski will direct Steve Carell in upcoming movie 'If' David Letterman set to appear on 'Late Night' for show's 40th anniversary Over 10 years and $1bn on the table yet little was achieved in a historic forests deal, study says Most Popular Articles Images Videos ArticlesBody of man found on Post Office property in Conyers; cause of death unknownTwo arrested in Newton County on child porn chargesRONDA RICH: Quiet but famous Monroeville, AlabamaPiedmont Hospitals now requiring medical masks for patients, visitorsNewton County Jail BlotterConyers woman pleads guilty to meth distributionRutledge residents to Rivian: 'We don't want you'Pair of teens missing since Christmas Eve found in FloridaConyers Police successful in recruiting new officersRegina King's son, musician Ian Alexander Jr., dead at 26 Images Videos Newspaper Ads Trending Recipes Support Local JournalismNow, more than ever, the world needs trustworthy reporting—but good journalism isn’t free. Please support us by subscribing or making a contribution today. Subscribe or contribute Travel Georgia +46 TRAVEL GEORGIA: Take a photo tour of Athens-Clarke County, Georgia Take a photo tour of Athens-Clarke County, Georgia, part of our series "Travel Georgia," exploring places to visit in the state. #TravelGeorgia Click for more. +73 TRAVEL GEORGIA: Take a photo tour of Moultrie and Colquitt County, Georgia Take a photo tour of Moultrie and Colquitt County, Georgia, part of our series "Travel Georgia," exploring places to visit in the state. Click for more. +71 TRAVEL GEORGIA: Take a photo tour of Americus and Sumter, County Georgia In the latest from our series "Travel Georgia," take a photo tour of Americus and Sumter County, Georgia. Click for more. +30 TRAVEL GEORGIA: Take a photo tour of Dawson, Sasser, and Terrell County, Georgia This photo tour of Dawson, Sasser, and Terrell County is part of our Travel Georgia series. Click for more. +62 TRAVEL GEORGIA: Take a photo tour of Sylvester and Worth County, Georgia This photo tour of Sylvester and Worth County is part of our Travel Georgia series. Click for more.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.