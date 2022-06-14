...HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM EDT THIS EVENING...
* WHAT...Heat index values up to 109 expected.
* WHERE...Portions of central, east central, north central,
northeast, northwest, southeast and west central Georgia.
* WHEN...Until 8 PM EDT this evening.
* IMPACTS...Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat
illnesses to occur.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Mid-morning and afternoon thunderstorms
could temper the heat in some areas today and provide temporary
relief, but confidence is low on placement and timing. Continue
to heed all heat-related safety precautions.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.
Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.
John Stamos 'disappointed' In Memoriam tribute at Tonys didn't include Bob Saget
John Stamos wanted his friend Bob Saget included in the In Memoriam segment during Sunday's Tony Awards.
Before the event, Stamos tweeted that he was "disappointed" that Saget was left out.
"Disappointed to hear that @bobsaget will be LEFT OUT of the In Memoriam segment tonight @TheTonyawards. Bob was brilliant in The Drowsy Chaperone & Hand to God. Come on @BroadwayLeague and @TheWing! Do the right thing! Bob loved Broadway and I know the community loved him," Stamos tweeted.
He added, "Let's make some noise about this everyone -- and send our love and good wishes to the hosts @ArianaDeBose, @JulianneHough and my buddy @DarrenCriss and all the well-deserved nominees."
The segment featured a performance by Billy Porter.
The website for the Tonys did include Saget's name, along with a message: "The Tony Awards joins with the entire theatre community in remembering friends and colleagues who have left us during the past months. The names of some of those who worked on Broadway are listed below. They are always in our hearts."
