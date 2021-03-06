John Stamos posted an adorable tribute to Elizabeth Olsen for the finale of 'WandaVison.'
Stamos shared the image of himself and Olsen, who is the younger sister of Mary Kate and Ashley Olsen, from the set of Full House, both in their younger years. Olsen's famous sisters played Stamos' niece Michelle on the show.
"One day she's a little girl wandering the set, and next thing you know, she's taking over a whole town, mindcontrolling the citizens to play out her favorite TV Sitcoms! They grow up so fast..." Stamos wrote on Instagram Friday.
Stamos then plugged WandaVision's finale and his new show coming to Disney+ in April.
The series took viewers into a world made by Wanda Maximoff, Olsen's character, to give her and her dismantled love, Vision, a life together, but all is not as it seems. The show is just one of many planned Marvel character stories set to hit the popular streaming service.
