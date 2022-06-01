JoJo Siwa has something to say to her 'SYTYCD' critics

JoJo Siwa is responding to a critic who doesn't want her judging "So You Think You Can Dance."
A viewer took to Twitter to write that they were disappointed Matthew Morrison was leaving the show as a judge instead of Siwa, citing Morrison's Broadway experience.
Siwa saw the message, retweeted it, and wrote "literally why tweet this?" She added an impressive resume also, writing, "18 Years of Dance Knowledge, 4 Major dance TV shows, I've hired over 1000 dancers, 16 Dance music videos."
She added, "If you don't like me that's okay... but if you think I don't know about dance ya just sound silly."
Siwa became famous as a toddler after appearing on "Abby's Ultimate Dance Competition" and "Dance Moms" alongside her mother, Jessalynn. She has since gone on tour and amassed millions of followers. She placed second on Season 30 of "Dancing With the Stars."
Siwa is a judge on "SYTYCD," along with Stephen "tWitch'" Boss, with Cat Deeley as host.
