Jon Bon Jovi turns 60 By Lisa Respers France, CNN Mar 2, 2022 You give aging a good name, Jon Bon Jovi.The rocker and philanthropist turns 60 on Wednesday and the rest of us can keep the faith that we can age as well.His band, Bon Jovi, formed in 1983 and has had hits with songs like "Livin' On a Prayer" and "Wanted Dead or Alive." The band was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 2018.He's used his fame to help others.The Jon Bon Jovi Soul Foundation works to address hunger, poverty and homelessness. It also runs the JBJ Soul Kitchen, a non-profit community restaurant in New Jersey where diners pay a cash donation that covers their meal and also a meal for someone in need.Bon Jovi also continues to make music.He posted on his verified Instagram account a reminder on Tuesday."1 month until #BonJovi2022Tour... can't wait to see you all there," the caption read on a video of a young Bon Jovi waving at fans from a tour bus.The-CNN-Wire™ & © 2022 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved. 